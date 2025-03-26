Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Business News

“Being delinquent on debt can significantly damage a person’s credit score and make it more difficult to get a credit card,” one analyst said

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: Derek White / Stringer (Getty Images)

Americans are in a lot of debt. The average American owes about $23,000 — and that doesn’t include mortgages. Most of that debt, according to Money.com, is thanks to credit card and auto loans.

WalletHub set out to find the cities where people are the most delinquent on their debt. Using proprietary data from the hundred largest cities, it calculated the percentage of tradelines that were delinquent in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the percentage of loan balances that were delinquent.

“Being delinquent on debt can significantly damage a person’s credit score and make it more difficult to get a credit card, rent apartments, or buy cars and homes in the future,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “People who miss a loan payment should try to get current as quickly as possible.”

Continue reading to see which cities are the most delinquent on their debt.

#10: El Paso, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: Bakersfield, California

Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
#8: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: Jonathan Bachman / Stringer (Getty Images)
#7: Stockton, California

Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Baltimore, Maryland

Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: Patrick Smith / Staff (Getty Images)
#5: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: Newark, New Jersey

Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: Detroit, Michigan

Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#2: San Bernardino, California

Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: David McNew / Stringer (Getty Images)
#1: Laredo, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 cities where people are the most delinquent on debt
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
