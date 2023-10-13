Citigroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.55 billion.

The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $41.15 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.14 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.32 billion.

Citigroup shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 13%. The stock has risen roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

