Citizens Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $430 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.01 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFG