CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) reports earnings

In This Story CCNE -1.01%

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE-1.01% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

The filing reports total assets of $6.19 billion, an increase from $5.75 billion in the previous year. Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses, were $4.56 billion, up from $4.42 billion.

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Total deposits increased to $5.37 billion from $4.99 billion. The company's total shareholders' equity rose to $610.7 million from $571.2 million.

Advertisement

Net income available to common shareholders was $50.3 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $53.7 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Advertisement

Net interest income was $187.5 million, a slight decrease from $189.8 million in 2023, due to increased deposit costs.

Advertisement

The provision for credit losses was $9.2 million, up from $6.0 million in the previous year, reflecting loan portfolio growth.

Non-interest income increased to $39.1 million from $33.3 million, driven by higher pass-through income from SBICs and increased wealth and asset management fees.

Advertisement

Non-interest expenses rose to $150.0 million from $145.3 million, primarily due to increased salaries, benefits, and technology expenses.

CNB Financial Corporation announced a merger agreement with ESSA Bancorp, Inc., expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Advertisement

The filing details various regulatory and compliance factors affecting the company, including capital adequacy and risk management strategies.

The company continues to focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing its service offerings, with recent growth in new geographic areas.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the CNB Financial Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.