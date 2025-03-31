Earnings Snapshots

CoJax Oil & Gas (CJAX) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 31, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
CJAX0.00%

CoJax Oil & Gas (CJAX0.00%) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Donald Trump's childhood home sells at a 61% loss — feral cats not included
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are tackling heart health next
Target follows Costco and Walmart's lead on tariffs
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports total revenues of $971,686 for 2024, a slight increase from $927,983 in 2023. This increase is attributed to the acquisition of additional mineral and oil and gas interests.

Suggested Reading

Donald Trump's childhood home sells at a 61% loss — feral cats not included
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are tackling heart health next
Target follows Costco and Walmart's lead on tariffs
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

General and administrative expenses decreased to $919,994 from $1,038,473 in 2023, primarily due to a reduction in management fees.

Advertisement

Related Content

Stocks' worst hit from tariffs may be yet to come, strategist says
Amazon wants its new AI agent to do stuff on the web for you

Related Content

Stocks' worst hit from tariffs may be yet to come, strategist says
Amazon wants its new AI agent to do stuff on the web for you

Lease operating expenses rose to $355,644 from $248,642, driven by the acquisition of new properties and the operation of those interests.

Advertisement

The company reported a net loss of $1,609,846 for 2024, compared to a net loss of $1,629,902 in 2023.

Advertisement

CoJax Oil & Gas's cash and cash equivalents stood at $46,738 as of December 31, 2024, with a working capital deficit of $1,111,147.

The company continues to face challenges in raising additional capital and is exploring alternative sources of financing to support its operations.

Advertisement

CoJax Oil & Gas's strategy focuses on acquiring underexploited oil and gas properties, with the goal of assembling a portfolio of low-risk assets.

The company operates in the Gulf States Drill Region and relies on contractors for drilling and production operations.

Advertisement

CoJax Oil & Gas identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and is working on remediation efforts, including seeking to appoint independent directors.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the CoJax Oil & Gas annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.