How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires

If you want to make money after college, the data suggests considering more practical fields

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Your college major won’t determine your fate, but it can significantly impact how much money you make after college.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, many of the biggest names in business, like Mark Cuban and Warren Buffett, majored in business, and many others went on to study at the country’s top business schools. Two notable tech titans, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, didn’t graduate college at all — though that isn’t the norm.

Outside of the business major, there are a slew of other disciplines that help people more easily reach their financial goals.

Check out which undergraduate majors make the most millionaires, according to Edvoy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8


#6: Law/Pre-Law


#6: Law/Pre-Law

Image for article titled The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires
Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)

Not every college allows a major in law, but being a pre-law track is a path to success for many people looking to make money after college.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8


#5: Computer Science


#5: Computer Science

Image for article titled The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires
Photo: Cravetiger (Getty Images)

Computer science is a great choice for those searching for high salaries after graduation.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

#4: Mathematics

#4: Mathematics

Image for article titled The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires
Photo: Hill Street Studios (Getty Images)

Although it might not seem like the most obvious choice, strong math skills can help people succeed in fields like finance and equip students for the workforce.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

#3: Politics

#3: Politics

Image for article titled The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

According to Edvoy, politics is a strong choice for humanities-focused students still looking to earn money after college.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

#2: Economics/Finance

#2: Economics/Finance

Image for article titled The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

This is a degree that goes by many names — economics, finance, business — but for those set on entering a lucrative career field, it’s probably one of the best choices.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

#1: Engineering

#1: Engineering

Image for article titled The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires
Photo: Thomas Niedermueller (Getty Images)

Engineering is a lot more than just building bridges and is the top field for students who want to become millionaires, according to Edvoy. Some of the richest people in the world, like Mexican businessman Carlos Slim and Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, studied engineering in college.

Advertisement

8 / 8