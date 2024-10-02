The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires

Your college major won’t determine your fate, but it can significantly impact how much money you make after college.



Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, many of the biggest names in business, like Mark Cuban and Warren Buffett, majored in business, and many others went on to study at the country’s top business schools. Two notable tech titans, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, didn’t graduate college at all — though that isn’t the norm.

Outside of the business major, there are a slew of other disciplines that help people more easily reach their financial goals.

Check out which undergraduate majors make the most millionaires, according to Edvoy.