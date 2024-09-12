The most notable stocks Warren Buffett has bought and sold so far this year

Warren Buffett’s investment success has grown Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) cash pile to a record $276.9 billion in the second quarter of 2024, and (briefly) gave the Omaha-based conglomerate a $1 trillion market capitalization.



It’s no surprise, then, that people want to know what stocks the legendary 94-year-old investor, known as “the Oracle of Omaha,” is buying — and, just as important, what he’s getting rid of.

As of June 30, Berkshire’s top holdings are Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), American Express (AXP), Coca-Cola (KO), and Chevron (CVX). These are some of the biggest investing moves Buffett has made through his sprawling holding company so far this year.