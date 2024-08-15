Leadership

Warren Buffett is betting big on this beauty brand – and the stock is soaring

Ulta Beauty stock is headed toward its best day in two years after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a big stake

By
Francisco Velasquez
Warren Buffett speaks during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC.
Image: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)
BRK.A-0.33%ULTA+1.30%HEI-1.70%AAPL+1.27%PARA+4.53%

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRK.A-0.33% revealed in a new regulatory filing that it’s been busy making moves into beauty and aerospace.

The investment giant bought shares in Ulta Beauty ULTA+1.30% and aerospace firm Heico Corp. HEI-1.70% in the second quarter. Ulta Beauty stock soared 10% on Thursday, making it the top gainer in the S&P 500. The beauty brand’s stock was headed toward its best day in two years after Berkshire disclosed its big stake.

Notably, Buffett’s company also decided to cut back on its Apple stake, though it still holds a big chunk. The tech giant makes up about a third of the holding company’s portfolio.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway also trimmed its stake in other companies, including Paramount Global PARA+4.53%, cloud computing firm Snowflake SNOW-2.63%, and Chevron CVX+0.76%.

The latest filing is only a snapshot of what Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are as of June 30, which means that it does not include any trades or changes made after that date — including its sale of Bank of America BAC+1.36% shares that occurred in July.

Separately, in early August it was revealed that Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owned more U.S. Treasury bills than the Federal Reserve, with investments totaling $234.6 billion in government securities.