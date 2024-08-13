Warren Buffett's Apple stock selloff will cost $15 billion in taxes — more than what Coca-Cola makes in a year

Read more: Warren Buffett is betting big on this beauty brand

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway halved its stake in Apple in the second quarter, a selloff that could cost the Omaha-based conglomerate more than what Coca-Cola brings in in a year.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The average price of Apple stock that Berkshire cashed in on in the second quarter was about $186 apiece. That puts it at a gain of a little more than $150 per share, or about $59 billion, according to estimates by Barron’s. Given this sum, and federal and state income taxes of 25%, that could come out to $15 billion in tax payments this year.

Advertisement

For reference, Coca-Cola made $14.3 billion from the second quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024. Berkshire owns 400 million shares of Coca-Cola, or roughly 9.3% of the company. (It’s also the 93-year-old investor’s drink of choice.)

Advertisement

Buffett has remained steadfast in his commitment to Apple’s stock, despite reducing Berkshire’s holdings.

Advertisement

“Unless something really extraordinary happens, we will own Apple, and American Express, and Coca-Cola when Greg takes over this place,” Buffett said during a question-and-answer session at the annual Berkshire shareholder conference in May, referring to Greg Abel, his handpicked successor.

Despite the selloff, Apple remains Berkshire’s biggest stock investment. It now holds $84.2 billion in the company’s stock, down from the $174.3 billion it owned at the start of the year. It has reduced its stake in the company for three consecutive quarters.

Advertisement

Apple shares are up nearly 20% so far this year, currently valued at $221 each. The stock has soared since Apple unveiled its AI plan in early June during its Worldwide Developers Conference. Analysts have predicted Apple shares will only continue to surge in the long term as they see its AI-powered iPhones revolutionizing the smartphone market.

Berkshire’s other biggest holdings include Bank of America Corporation ($41.1 billion) and the American Express Company ($35.1 billion), as of June 30. Buffett also sold off nearly $4 billion in Bank of America stock in over the course of 12 days in late June and early July.

Advertisement

— Laura Bratton contributed reporting.