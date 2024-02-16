Business News

There are so many streaming platforms that Comcast and Paramount talked about teaming up

Paramount and Comcast reportedly discussed a streaming partnership or joint venture which could cut costs

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Paramount+ streaming service logo is displayed on the Sphere arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Paramount Global Paramount+ streaming service logo is displayed on the Sphere arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 7, 2024
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP (Getty Images)

Paramount and Comcast recently discussed a streaming partnership or joint venture, according to a new report.

Suggested Reading

Warren Buffett says don't worry about all the cash Berkshire Hathaway is hoarding
Microsoft's quantum breakthrough, Elon Musk's X turnaround, and Apple's new iPhone: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Warren Buffett says don't worry about all the cash Berkshire Hathaway is hoarding
Microsoft's quantum breakthrough, Elon Musk's X turnaround, and Apple's new iPhone: Tech news roundup
Bitcoin's creator, Intel and TSMC, cruise stocks sink, and Dogecoin mania: Markets news roundup
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Combining Paramount’s streaming service Paramount+ with Comcast’s Peacock, a possibility reported by The Wall Street Journal, could cut costs to both companies on programming and marketing. It could also give customers more streaming options, including Comcast’s portfolio of live sports, which is becoming more expensive.

Advertisement

Related Content

Warner Bros. Discovery has ended merger talks with Paramount Global. Here are the Nickelodeon owner’s other suitors
Paramount says its streaming losses have peaked as merger rumors persist

Related Content

Warner Bros. Discovery has ended merger talks with Paramount Global. Here are the Nickelodeon owner’s other suitors
Paramount says its streaming losses have peaked as merger rumors persist

A joint venture between the two companies would follow that of ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which announced this month that they are teaming up on a sports streaming platform set to launch in the fall. Paramount chief executive Bob Bakish had previously discussed a possible merger with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in December, The Journal has reported. On a call with Wall Street analysts, Fox chief executive Lachlan Murdoch said there were no plans to add additional partners to the sports streaming venture.

Advertisement

National Amusements, which has a controlling stake in Paramount, was reportedly exploring a sale, and both companies have sought options for Paramount. Meanwhile, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts reportedly told investors last month it had no plans to make any major acquisitions soon.

Advertisement

Bakish said in an internal memo to staff Tuesday that the company Paramount is laying off about 800 people, or about 3% of the workforce.

“These adjustments will help enable us to build on our momentum and execute our strategic vision for the year ahead — and I firmly believe we have much to be excited about,” Bakish wrote in the memo.

Advertisement

Paramount said earlier this week that Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast was the most-streamed Super Bowl in history, leading to a record audience on its network. 