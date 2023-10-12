Make business better.™️
Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $184.2 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $859.8 million, or $7.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMC