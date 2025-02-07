Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) reports earnings

In This Story
Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.
The filing shows an increase in net income to $2,287,000, or $0.73 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $2,015,000, or $0.65 per share, for the same period in the previous year.
Net interest income rose by 4.5% to $8,319,000, driven by a 3.5% growth in average interest-earning assets.
The provision for credit losses on loans was $85,000, with an additional $40,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments.
Noninterest income increased by 9.7%, primarily due to higher debit card interchange income and bank-owned life insurance income.
Noninterest expenses rose by 5.4%, largely due to increased salaries, employee incentives, and marketing expenses.
For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, net income was $4,523,000, or $1.45 per share, compared to $4,425,000, or $1.43 per share, for the same period in the previous year.
The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.02%, up from 2.95% in the previous year.
Total assets increased to $1,111,193,000, with total loans rising by an annualized 1.0% since June 30, 2024.
The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.03%, with net charge-offs recorded at $248,000 for the six-month period.
Non-performing loans were 0.11% of total loans, with a portion guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.
Shareholders' equity increased to $69,540,000, with a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss and net income contributing to the rise.
The filing also details the company's liquidity position, noting an increase in deposits and available-for-sale securities.
Consumers Bancorp, Inc. continues to manage its capital resources effectively, maintaining regulatory capital ratios above the required levels.
