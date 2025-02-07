Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) reports earnings

In This Story CBKM

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

The filing shows an increase in net income to $2,287,000, or $0.73 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to $2,015,000, or $0.65 per share, for the same period in the previous year.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

Net interest income rose by 4.5% to $8,319,000, driven by a 3.5% growth in average interest-earning assets.

Advertisement

The provision for credit losses on loans was $85,000, with an additional $40,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments.

Advertisement

Noninterest income increased by 9.7%, primarily due to higher debit card interchange income and bank-owned life insurance income.

Advertisement

Noninterest expenses rose by 5.4%, largely due to increased salaries, employee incentives, and marketing expenses.

For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, net income was $4,523,000, or $1.45 per share, compared to $4,425,000, or $1.43 per share, for the same period in the previous year.

Advertisement

The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.02%, up from 2.95% in the previous year.

Total assets increased to $1,111,193,000, with total loans rising by an annualized 1.0% since June 30, 2024.

Advertisement

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans was 1.03%, with net charge-offs recorded at $248,000 for the six-month period.

Non-performing loans were 0.11% of total loans, with a portion guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

Advertisement

Shareholders' equity increased to $69,540,000, with a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss and net income contributing to the rise.

The filing also details the company's liquidity position, noting an increase in deposits and available-for-sale securities.

Advertisement

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. continues to manage its capital resources effectively, maintaining regulatory capital ratios above the required levels.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Consumers Bancorp, Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated February 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.