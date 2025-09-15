General Motors is recalling a pricey line of Chevrolet Corvettes after discovering that a defect in a cooling fan could cause the $100,000-plus vehicles to burst into flames during gas station fill-ups.

The automaker has issued a recall for a total of 23,000 2023–2026 Chevrolet Corvette Z06s with the LT6 engine and 2025–2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1s with the LT7 engine. In the recall, GM noted "excess fuel spilled into the vehicle fuel-filler pocket during refueling may leak onto an ignition source."

In June, Corvette owner Shawn Conner posted on Facebook after his car caught fire and burned to a charred metal frame while filling it up at a gas station. Conner posted both pictures and a video of the incident in a group of Corvette owners. Other posts showed similar incidents.

GM says the fires are a rare occurrence and pointed to "malfunctioning filling station pumps" as a contributing factor to the sales. It urged owners of affected vehicles to confirm the fuel nozzle is completely inserted before fueling and not to overfill the tank. Additionally, it warned against fueling the vehicle from a portable gas can.

"GM is working with the parts supplier to get these repairs in motion as quickly as possible," the manufacturer told owners. "When parts are available, you will be notified by GM asking you to take your vehicle to your dealer to have your vehicle serviced."

There is no current estimated timeline for when the company will begin making repairs.

The Z06 and the ZR1, which can reach top speeds of over 200 mph, are highly sought-after models by car collectors. GM has ordered dealers to stop selling and delivering the cars until the fix is made.