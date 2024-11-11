Costco is selling a cookware set that costs more than its gold bars

In This Story COST +0.54%

Costco (COST+0.54% ) is getting into luxury cookware.

The membership-only retailer is now offering a 170-piece cookware set for a steep $4,999.99. For this hefty price tag, shoppers can outfit their kitchens with a wide range of items, including cast iron skillets, bakeware, and a cookbook.

The blue set includes a mix of cookware, dinnerware, and accessories, all crafted by Le Creuset, a French company with roots dating back to 1925. The company, known for its products’ durability and heat retention, claims that those who purchase the set will feel like their “own professional chef.” The cookware set comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

There are a few caveats, however. The set is only available online and for a limited time. While Costco will deliver the cookware set, installation is not included, meaning customers will need to handle the unpacking and setup themselves. The set ships in six boxes on a pallet, so heavy lifting is required. Delivery is also not available to customers in Puerto Rico, Alaska, or Hawaii.

Costco, known for its “treasure hunt vibe,” has had success with high-ticket items in the past. In September 2023, the retailer started selling gold bars for nearly $2,000 each to its rewards members – resulting in nearly $200 million in sales. The gold bars sold out so quickly that nearly 80% of U.S. locations had run out by October. In late January, Costco began offering one-ounce silver coins in a pack of 25 for $675. Most recently, the retailer has started selling one-ounce platinum bars for $1,089.99.

Earlier this year, Costco announced it would raise its membership fees for the first time in seven years. Despite the fee increase, the company said it had been lowering prices on common items like macadamia nuts and olive oil.