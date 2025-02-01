Retail

Costco reaches tentative agreement with union to avert potential strike

A last-minute tentative agreement between Costco and the Teamsters union has likely averted a strike

Costco and the Teamsters union have reached a tentative agreement that is set to avert a pending strike, according to statements from both parties. The union, representing over 17,000 Costco employees, and the retail giant negotiated into the early hours to finalize the deal. The agreement now requires ratification by Teamsters members.

Discussions were reportedly centered around wages, benefits, and working conditions. Though specifics of the agreement have not been disclosed, the Teamsters leadership expressed optimism that it addresses key concerns. Costco has expressed satisfaction, highlighting the importance of uninterrupted operations as demand remains high.

The agreement comes amid controversy surrounding Costco’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The retailer has faced recent scrutiny over its DEI efforts, particularly regarding representation and inclusion at management levels.

The upcoming ratification process will likely determine the immediate labor landscape at Costco. Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.