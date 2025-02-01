Costco reaches tentative agreement with union to avert potential strike

This story incorporates reporting from Los Angeles Daily News, Forbes and ABC 10 News.



Costco and the Teamsters union have reached a tentative agreement that is set to avert a pending strike, according to statements from both parties. The union, representing over 17,000 Costco employees, and the retail giant negotiated into the early hours to finalize the deal. The agreement now requires ratification by Teamsters members.

Discussions were reportedly centered around wages, benefits, and working conditions. Though specifics of the agreement have not been disclosed, the Teamsters leadership expressed optimism that it addresses key concerns. Costco has expressed satisfaction, highlighting the importance of uninterrupted operations as demand remains high.

The agreement comes amid controversy surrounding Costco’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The retailer has faced recent scrutiny over its DEI efforts, particularly regarding representation and inclusion at management levels.

The upcoming ratification process will likely determine the immediate labor landscape at Costco.