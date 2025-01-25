A Costco strike, Elon Musk's DOGE, more Netflix price hikes, and the next Ozempic: Business news roundup

A strike at Costco (COST) is now a real possibility after the union representing thousands of workers voted to authorize it.
With 85% of Teamsters members backing the move, workers are prepared to walk off the job unless the retailer comes to the table with what they deem to be a fair agreement. The union, which represents over 18,000 Costco workers nationwide, has been in contract negotiations for months. The current agreement expires on Jan. 31 and, without a resolution, workers may strike to demand higher wages and improved benefits, pointing to Costco’s record profits as justification for their demands.
There’s no real way to measure the intelligence of a population, but a research team at the testing platform BrainManager tried.
It attempted to figure out the smartest states in the U.S. based on 19 indicators, grouped into three categories: academic success, learning culture and support, and innovation and technology.
Elon Musk — the world’s richest man alive — has been handed his own task force designed to reign in government spending. Here’s what you need to know about DOGE, which President Donald Trump officially created on Monday.
It took less than 10 minutes into his new administration for President Donald Trump to get slapped with a lawsuit.
A trio of organizations — nonprofit watchdog Public Citizen, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), and the left-wing nonprofit State Democracy Defenders Fund — on Monday sued Trump and his administration over plans to launch the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, under the leadership of billionaire Elon Musk.
One day in, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) looks like it will have a tough time living up to the expectations he and President Donald Trump outlined months ago.
President Donald Trump signed a highly-anticipated executive order late Thursday establishing a working group on digital assets that will be responsible for putting forward potential regulations for the sector and evaluating a national cryptocurrency stockpile.
Two recent disappointing clinical trials of highly-anticipated weight-loss drugs have made it clear that it is too early to crown any winners in the race for the next generation of anti-obesity treatments.
A pivotal moment helped Nike’s new CEO face the full scale of the company’s crisis
Barron Trump is starting a luxury real estate company with his prep school classmate