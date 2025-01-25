A Costco strike, Elon Musk's DOGE, more Netflix price hikes, and the next Ozempic: Business news roundup

A strike at Costco (COST) is now a real possibility after the union representing thousands of workers voted to authorize it.

With 85% of Teamsters members backing the move, workers are prepared to walk off the job unless the retailer comes to the table with what they deem to be a fair agreement. The union, which represents over 18,000 Costco workers nationwide, has been in contract negotiations for months. The current agreement expires on Jan. 31 and, without a resolution, workers may strike to demand higher wages and improved benefits, pointing to Costco’s record profits as justification for their demands.

