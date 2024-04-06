How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Costco's weight loss drugs, Boeing's mess, and McKinsey pays employees to leave: Business news roundup

Business News

Costco's weight loss drugs, Boeing's mess, and McKinsey pays employees to leave: Business news roundup

Plus, South Korea sends chipmaking equipment to China — and the U.S. wants it to stop

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s weight loss drugs, Boeing&#39;s mess, and McKinsey pays employees to leave: Business news roundup
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Mathieu Lewis-Rolland (Getty Images), Benoit Tessier (Reuters), Mike Blake (Reuters), Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech, Hollie Adams (Reuters), Screenshot: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/NRL/Guillermo Stenborg and Evangelos Paouris
The owners of the cargo ship that destroyed the Baltimore bridge say it's not their fault

The owners of the cargo ship that destroyed the Baltimore bridge say it’s not their fault

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s weight loss drugs, Boeing&#39;s mess, and McKinsey pays employees to leave: Business news roundup
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Last week, a cargo ship temporarily lost power and spun out of control, causing it to slam into the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Baltimore. The bridge collapsed, sending two construction workers to their deaths. Two other construction workers were injured, and four others are currently unaccounted for and are presumed dead.

Costco is now prescribing Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight loss drugs

Costco is now prescribing Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight loss drugs

Wegovy and Ozempic
Costco members can now get prescriptions to drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
Image: Hollie Adams (Reuters)

Costco, the membership warehouse club known for its $1.50 hot dogs and $2,000 gold bars, is now offering its members prescriptions to Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight loss drugs.

The Boeing 737 Max 9 that had a door plug blowout was more than a month behind schedule

The Boeing 737 Max 9 that had a door plug blowout was more than a month behind schedule

The Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 that suffered the door plug blowout
The Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 that suffered the door plug blowout
Photo: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland (Getty Images)

It's becoming a little bit clearer how Boeing's 737 Max mess got to be as bad as it is. A Wall Street Journal investigation uncovered that it took Boeing 18 days to fix the door plug that eventually gave out during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. The paper reports that 737 Max planes were usually able to get through the company's Renton, Washington factory in a week or two; after the issue was resolved, the plane still continued to sit in the factory for another month before getting shipped off to Alaska Airlines.

McKinsey is paying its employees to look for other jobs

McKinsey is paying its employees to look for other jobs

McKinsey & Co. logo
It was previously reported that McKinsey gave 3,000 employees a “concerns” rating for underperformance.
Photo: Benoit Tessier (Reuters)

Consulting firm McKinsey & Co. is paying its underperforming staffers to embark on the job hunt. Instead of taking on new projects, managers at the consultancy's U.K. offices will receive nine months of pay and continue to have access to its career-coaching services while looking for a new position, London-based newspaper The Times reported over the weekend. There are some strings attached, however: If managers don't find another job at the end of the nine months, they have to leave the firm.

South Korea sends chipmaking equipment to China — and the U.S. wants it to stop

South Korea sends chipmaking equipment to China — and the U.S. wants it to stop

U.S. wants South Korea to stop sending AI chips to China
U.S. wants South Korea to stop sending AI chips to China

The U.S. is stepping up its efforts to curb Chinese advanced chipmaking, and is reportedly asking one of China's key trading partners to adopt similar export controls on semiconductor tools.

Spirit Airlines will get paid up to $200 million — all to not fly its planes

Spirit Airlines will get paid up to $200 million — all to not fly its planes

A Spirit Airlines plane
A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Mike Blake (Reuters)

It turns out that Boeing isn't the only aerospace manufacturer giving airlines headaches. On Friday, Spirit told investors that it had reached an agreement with the engine supplier for its Airbus planes that will credit the carrier for planes it can't fly because of a parts flaw. Spirit expects that the credits will be worth somewhere between $150 million and $200 million.

Why many office buildings remain vacant

Why many office buildings remain vacant

Why many office buildings remain vacant
Office sector vacancy set a new record last quarter showing turmoil has continued to deepen

Chase to share customer data with advertisers

Chase to share customer data with advertisers

Chase to share customer data with advertisers
Chase Media Solutions will allow advertisers to market to Chase bank customers based on first-party financial data

