Costco's weight loss drugs, Boeing's mess, and McKinsey pays employees to leave: Business news roundup

It’s becoming a little bit clearer how Boeing’s 737 Max mess got to be as bad as it is. A Wall Street Journal investigation uncovered that it took Boeing 18 days to fix the door plug that eventually gave out during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. The paper reports that 737 Max planes were usually able to get through the company’s Renton, Washington factory in a week or two; after the issue was resolved, the plane still continued to sit in the factory for another month before getting shipped off to Alaska Airlines.

