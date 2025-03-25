Couchbase Inc. (BASE) reports earnings

In This Story BASE 0.00%

Couchbase Inc. (BASE0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The filing reports total revenue of $209.5 million for the fiscal year, representing a 16% increase from $180.0 million in the previous fiscal year. This growth was driven by a 17% increase in subscription revenue, totaling $200.4 million.

Couchbase's net loss for the fiscal year was $74.7 million, compared to a net loss of $80.2 million in the prior year. The company attributes this reduction in net loss to increased revenue and controlled operating expenses.

The company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) as of January 31, 2025, was $237.9 million, marking a 17% increase from $204.2 million as of January 31, 2024.

Couchbase ended the fiscal year with 947 customers, up from 749 customers at the end of the previous fiscal year. This growth reflects the company's continued success in expanding its customer base.

The company reported that cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $147.2 million as of January 31, 2025. Couchbase believes that its existing cash resources are sufficient to meet its projected operating requirements for the next 12 months.

Couchbase's gross margin for the fiscal year was 88.1%, slightly up from 87.7% in the prior year. This improvement is attributed to a favorable mix of subscription and service revenue.

The company continues to invest in research and development, with expenses totaling $70.6 million for the fiscal year, up from $64.1 million in the previous year. This investment supports Couchbase's focus on enhancing its platform's features and functionalities.

Couchbase's sales and marketing expenses increased to $141.9 million, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand market reach and customer engagement.

General and administrative expenses rose to $50.6 million, driven by increased personnel-related costs and professional services expenses.

The company did not have any outstanding debt as of January 31, 2025, and was in compliance with its financial covenants under its credit facility with MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Couchbase's filing highlights its strategic focus on acquiring new customers and expanding within existing accounts, as well as its ongoing investments in product development and market expansion.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Couchbase Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 25, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.