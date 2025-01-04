Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup

Crypto-friendly billionaire Elon Musk is known for his cryptic social media posts. This time, his online activity triggered a dramatic pump-and-dump of cryptocurrency.
The year 2024 marked a historic milestone as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all reached new record highs, fueled by the surge in artificial intelligence and significant shifts in the economic and political landscape.
Bitcoin price made history in 2024, and if a recent report is to be believed, the flagship cryptocurrency could reach $150,000 in the first half of 2025 and potentially hit $185,000 by the fourth quarter.
As 2024 is almost ending, investors are cashing in on cryptocurrencies, locking in profits. While this end-of-year sell-off was expected, the trend could shift with the arrival of 2025. The inauguration of crypto-friendly leader Donald Trump as the new U.S. President is likely to spark fresh optimism among market participants.
Bitcoin is now 16 years old!
Satoshi Nakamoto, a name used by the creator (or creators) of Bitcoin, mined the first Bitcoin block on Jan. 3, 2009. This “genesis” block followed the release of a Bitcoin whitepaper on October 31, 2008, which laid the foundation for the now-leading cryptocurrency.
The Dow dropped over 400 points on Monday as lighter trading volumes were anticipated in the final days of 2024. The market experienced a wave of profit-taking, especially in the technology sector.
It’s the New Year and many Americans are thinking about how to be financially prepared for 2025, with cautious optimism about the year to come.
A WalletHub survey found that about 2 in 3 people think 2025 will be a better year for them financially than 2024, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to go on a spending spree.