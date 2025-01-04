How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup

Money & Markets

Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup

Plus, what big banks think will happen to the stock market in 2025

Image for article titled Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images), feryjory (Getty Images), Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Getty Images), Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Getty Images), ANGELA WEISS (Getty Images), Peter Dazeley (Getty Images), Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images), Oscar Wong (Getty Images)
Elon Musk’s cryptic post sent another memecoin soaring — momentarily

Image for article titled Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Crypto-friendly billionaire Elon Musk is known for his cryptic social media posts. This time, his online activity triggered a dramatic pump-and-dump of cryptocurrency.

2025 stock market predictions from the big banks

Image for article titled Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Getty Images)

The year 2024 marked a historic milestone as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all reached new record highs, fueled by the surge in artificial intelligence and significant shifts in the economic and political landscape.

Unity Software stock is gaining after Roaring Kitty’s cryptic social media post

Keith Gill, a Reddit user credited with inspiring GameStop's rally, during a YouTube livestream on a laptop at the New York Stock Exchange on June 7, 2024.
IKeith Gill, a Reddit user credited with inspiring GameStop’s rally, during a YouTube livestream on a laptop at the New York Stock Exchange on June 7, 2024.
Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Despite a lack of any real news, Unity Software (U) stock went on a tear Thursday morning. It appears to be a result of the latest tweet from Keith Gill, an investor who also goes by “Roaring Kitty.”

Bitcoin will hit $185,000 in 2025, says leading crypto firm

Image for article titled Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup
Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Bitcoin price made history in 2024, and if a recent report is to be believed, the flagship cryptocurrency could reach $150,000 in the first half of 2025 and potentially hit $185,000 by the fourth quarter.

Bitcoin, Virtuals Protocol, Bitget, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Image for article titled Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup
Illustration: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

As 2024 is almost ending, investors are cashing in on cryptocurrencies, locking in profits. While this end-of-year sell-off was expected, the trend could shift with the arrival of 2025. The inauguration of crypto-friendly leader Donald Trump as the new U.S. President is likely to spark fresh optimism among market participants.

Happy Birthday, Bitcoin! The top cryptocurrency is old enough to drive

Image for article titled Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup
Image: feryjory (Getty Images)

Bitcoin is now 16 years old!

Satoshi Nakamoto, a name used by the creator (or creators) of Bitcoin, mined the first Bitcoin block on Jan. 3, 2009. This “genesis” block followed the release of a Bitcoin whitepaper on October 31, 2008, which laid the foundation for the now-leading cryptocurrency.

The Dow sinks 400 points in the final days of 2024

Image for article titled Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup
Photo: ANGELA WEISS (Getty Images)

The Dow dropped over 400 points on Monday as lighter trading volumes were anticipated in the final days of 2024. The market experienced a wave of profit-taking, especially in the technology sector.

Most Americans think 2025 will be a better year for their money

Image for article titled Cryptic posts drive stocks, and Bitcoin turns 16: Markets roundup
Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

It’s the New Year and many Americans are thinking about how to be financially prepared for 2025, with cautious optimism about the year to come.

A WalletHub survey found that about 2 in 3 people think 2025 will be a better year for them financially than 2024, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to go on a spending spree.

