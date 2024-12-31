Most Americans think 2025 will be a better year for their money

It’s the New Year and many Americans are thinking about how to be financially prepared for 2025, with cautious optimism about the year to come.

A WalletHub survey found that about 2 in 3 people think 2025 will be a better year for them financially than 2024, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to go on a spending spree.

According to the survey results, 56% of Americans called inflation their biggest financial concern for next year and 52% of respondents will make finance-related New Year’s resolutions.

Among those, 41% want to resolve to save more, 21% want to spend less, and 20% want to make more.

But 62% said that New Year’s resolutions feel like too much pressure.

The results of the survey are based on 220 respondents, who answered questions about their financial health online.

WalletHub Editor John Kieran said that people’s financially-minded resolutions will “hopefully...reduce debt levels and put people on a more sustainable path.”

If you plan on making a money-related resolution, WalletHub has some suggestions.

It said go for simple goals, like trying to make a realistic budget and sticking to it, saving more money than you usually do, making sure you money is getting a good return in investment accounts, and trying to pay off some credit card debit.