Curis Inc. (CRIS) reports earnings

Curis Inc. (CRIS-7.34% ) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on the development of emavusertib, an orally available small molecule inhibitor of IRAK4, which is undergoing multiple clinical trials for various cancer indications.

Curis reported a net loss of $43.4 million for the year, with research and development expenses totaling $38.6 million, reflecting the company's continued investment in its clinical programs.

Revenues for the year were $10.9 million, primarily derived from royalty payments related to Erivedge sales by Genentech and Roche.

The company highlighted the progress of its TakeAim Lymphoma and TakeAim Leukemia studies, as well as its AML Triplet study, which are key components of its clinical development strategy for emavusertib.

Curis also discussed its collaborations with Genentech and Aurigene, which are integral to its research and development efforts.

The filing notes that Curis will require substantial additional funding to continue its operations and advance its clinical programs, with current cash resources expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2025.

Curis acknowledged the risks associated with its financial condition, including substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern without additional financing.

The company is exploring various strategic alternatives to secure the necessary funding to support its ongoing research and development activities.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Curis Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.