Earnings Snapshots

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reports earnings

The report was filed on April 1, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
DRI+0.54%

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI+0.54%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 23, 2025.

Suggested Reading

Market closes higher in run-up to Trump's tariff announcement
More than half of companies already deploy autonomous AI agents, study finds
5 states where EU tariffs could be less painful
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in sales to $3.16 billion from $2.97 billion in the same quarter the previous year. This increase is attributed to sales from 143 net new restaurants, including the acquisition of 103 Chuy’s restaurants.

Suggested Reading

Market closes higher in run-up to Trump's tariff announcement
More than half of companies already deploy autonomous AI agents, study finds
5 states where EU tariffs could be less painful
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Net earnings from continuing operations were reported at $323.7 million for the quarter, compared to $313.4 million in the previous year. The company also reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.74, up from $2.60.

Advertisement

Related Content

Darden Restaurants stock pops 6% as Olive Garden piles on the pasta
People aren't going to Olive Garden as much — but the stock is jumping on a new Uber deal

Related Content

Darden Restaurants stock pops 6% as Olive Garden piles on the pasta
People aren't going to Olive Garden as much — but the stock is jumping on a new Uber deal

Operating income for the quarter was $418.2 million, an increase from $387.4 million in the previous year. The company attributed this to higher sales and effective cost management.

Advertisement

Interest expense increased to $45.5 million from $36.5 million, primarily due to financing related to the Chuy’s acquisition.

Advertisement

Darden Restaurants reported an effective income tax rate for continuing operations of 13.1% for the quarter, compared to 10.7% in the previous year.

The company highlighted its acquisition of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc., completed on October 11, 2024, for a total consideration of $649.1 million. The acquisition was financed through the issuance of senior notes.

Advertisement

Darden also announced a new multi-year delivery arrangement with Uber Technologies, Inc., which was rolled out to nearly all Olive Garden locations during the second and third quarters of fiscal 2025.

The company expects sales for fiscal 2025 to be approximately $12.1 billion, with same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.5% and plans for 50 to 55 new restaurant openings.

Advertisement

Darden Restaurants continues to focus on expanding its restaurant portfolio, managing costs, and leveraging strategic partnerships to drive growth and profitability.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Darden Restaurants Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated April 1, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.