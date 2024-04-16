Oracle co-founder and GOP megadonor Larry Ellison’s son gave Biden almost $1 million

The son of billionaire and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison made his biggest contribution yet to one of President Joe Biden’s main political groups.

David Ellison, the CEO of Skydance Media, gave $929,600 to the Biden Victory Fund in the first quarter of 2024, according to a Monday filing with the Federal Election Commission. Larry Ellison is a top Republican donor who contributed upwards of $31 million to GOP congressional candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. Larry Ellison, 79, has a net worth of $150 billion, according to Forbes.

The elder Ellison has not made any campaign contributions in the 2024 presidential election yet. But David Ellison’s donation — alongside comparable contributions from conservative lawyer and longtime Donald Trump critic George Conway, and Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskowitz — helped the Biden Victory Fund raise more than $121 million in the first quarter of 2024, according to federal filings.

That was almost double the $65 million raised by Trump Save America, a political action committee for the former president’s White House comeback campaign. And the newly formalized Trump 47 Committee raised approximately $23.6 million in the first quarter of the year, with help from megadonors like billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson and TD Ameritrade founder J. Joe Ricketts. The committee is a joint fundraising group for the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, and about 40 state GOPs.

The Biden campaign turned up the fundraising heat when it hosted a conversation with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton — a night that reportedly brought in $25 million.

Outside of politics, the younger Ellison’s Skydance — the film production company behind Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — is in exclusive talks to buy National Amusements, the parent company behind Paramount. Larry Ellison is reportedly slated to bankroll the purchase if it goes through.