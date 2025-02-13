Earnings Snapshots

DaVita Inc. (DVA) reports earnings

The report was filed on February 13, 2025

DaVita Inc. (DVA+3.60%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total revenues of $12.8 billion, an increase from $12.1 billion in 2023, primarily driven by a 4.2% growth in U.S. dialysis revenues.

Operating income for the year was $2.1 billion, up from $1.6 billion in the previous year, with adjusted operating income reaching $2.0 billion.

Net income attributable to DaVita Inc. was $936 million, compared to $692 million in 2023, reflecting a 30.7% increase.

The company repurchased 9.8 million shares of its common stock for $1.4 billion, reducing the outstanding share count by 9.3% year-over-year.

DaVita's U.S. dialysis business, which represents approximately 88% of total revenues, experienced a 0.5% increase in treatment volume, despite flat patient growth.

International operations expanded with the acquisition of 198 centers, contributing to a 28% increase in international revenues.

The company also reported a decrease in days sales outstanding (DSO) to 52 days, reflecting improvements in collections.

DaVita's leverage ratio remained within its target range, supported by refinancing activities, including the issuance of $1 billion in senior notes.

The filing highlights ongoing challenges such as increased labor costs, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory changes, which may impact future performance.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the DaVita Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.