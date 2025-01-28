Meet the founder of DeepSeek, the China AI startup rattling Nvidia and Big Tech

This story incorporates reporting from devdiscourse, FIRSTonline, Forbes and BBC.



Liang Wenfeng’s DeepSeek is bringing Chinese innovation to the fore in the artificial intelligence landscape. Launched in December 2023, the company has already challenged industry giants like OpenAI. DeepSeek is spearheading a shift in AI discourse, where Chinese technology is not merely an echo of Western advancements but a distinct and independent force. The vision for DeepSeek is clear: not only to create an AI product that competes globally but also to catalyze a new paradigm of more affordable AI.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Liang’s journey to founding DeepSeek began in 2015 with the establishment of High-Flyer Quantitative Investment Management. There he garnered valuable experience developing computer models for stock trading. The financial markets’ inherent volatility offered a fertile ground for refining AI models — a process that laid the groundwork for DeepSeek. By 2023, Liang was ready to translate his finance-based AI acumen into a new venture, marking the inception of DeepSeek. Within months, the startup emerged as a formidable player, owing to its leveraging of computational resources that rival those of established market leaders.

Advertisement

The company’s rapid ascent has further spotlighted China’s technological self-sufficiency. Traditionally, China’s tech sector has been perceived as trailing behind the U.S. and other Western powers. Now, however, DeepSeek exemplifies a shift towards autonomous innovation. The firm’s focus on cost-effective AI solutions also means broader access to advanced technology—a democratization of AI capabilities that could significantly alter industry dynamics globally. Unlike older models that require expansive infrastructure, DeepSeek’s approach fosters greater technological inclusivity.

Advertisement

This strategic push aligns with China’s broader economic transformation from traditional manufacturing into advanced tech sectors like AI, chips, and electric vehicles. DeepSeek’s impact has been palpable; the app’s rise to the top of the Apple Store’s download ranks stands as a testament to its global relevance and appeal. Investors have taken notice, and some major tech stocks have reacted accordingly. The international AI race, once squarely in America’s domain, now feels the competition heating up from China’s burgeoning tech sphere.

Advertisement

Liang’s academic credentials — having graduated in artificial intelligence from Zhejiang University with expertise in computer vision and big data — have significantly contributed to his visionary leadership at DeepSeek. His work is celebrated as a source of national pride, with experts like Marina Zhang from the University of Technology Sydney recognizing DeepSeek’s advances as emblematic of China’s growing technological prowess.

These achievements, however, are shaded by considerations of regulatory compliance, especially concerning politically sensitive content — a common requirement for Chinese tech companies. Like other AI systems from prominent Chinese firms, DeepSeek is trained to navigate these challenges carefully. This nuanced balancing act between innovation and regulation reflects the complexities Liang must manage as he steers DeepSeek towards further breakthroughs.

Advertisement

As DeepSeek continues to evolve, the global AI industry must reckon with its potential — particularly if Liang’s ambitions for a low-cost, widespread AI model come to fruition. With each advancement, DeepSeek not only redefines China’s role in the technological arena but also challenges global perceptions of what Chinese innovation can achieve.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.