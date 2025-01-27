The DeepSeek sell-off highlights a risk to Big Tech's earnings support

This story incorporates reporting from AOL, Yahoo and CNBC on MSN.com.



The stock market saw a notable decline recently, primarily driven by a sell-off in DeepSeek and its ripple effect on the technology sector. This downturn brings to light the broader implications for Big Tech, whose rapid earnings growth has been a linchpin supporting stock market strength. As of now, these tech giants continue to bolster market confidence, but the latest developments suggest potential vulnerabilities.

Tech stocks faced a turbulent session, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 3% as of the market opening. This sharp decline was partly triggered by DeepSeek’s unveiling of a new artificial intelligence model, causing substantial volatility across the sector. Notably, Nvidia, a key player in the AI space, saw its stock plummet by 13%. The incident underscores the sensitivity of tech stock valuations to innovations and competitive movements within the industry.

For more than a year, market strategists have warned about the potential risks associated with a slowdown in Big Tech’s earnings growth. However, until now, there has been no definitive catalyst threatening the narrative of sustained earnings momentum. Higher interest rates and persistent inflation have posed challenges, yet they haven’t substantially disrupted the tech sector’s growth trajectory. The new episode involving DeepSeek suggests that market dynamics might be shifting, prompting investors to reconsider their reliance on tech earnings as a stable market driver.

Despite current challenges, Big Tech’s earnings growth remains a critical component of the bull market outlook. Analysts argue that while tech earnings may decelerate in the future, their contribution will still be significant. This has led some to advocate for a diversification of stock market returns, encouraging investments beyond major tech stocks to balance potential risks.

As the market continues to digest the implications of DeepSeek’s actions, attention will remain focused on upcoming earnings reports from major tech players. These will provide clearer insights into the sector’s capacity to maintain its growth momentum amidst shifting market conditions. For investors, this is a crucial juncture to reassess their strategies, keeping in mind the evolving landscape and the factors that could influence the trajectory of Big Tech earnings.

