A.I.

AI is boosting Dell's server business and the stock is soaring — showing AI goes beyond software

Dell stock was up almost 25% after its earnings beat analysts' expectations

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dell corporate facility and logo
Dell corporate facility, Santa Clara, CA
Photo: Ken Wolter (Shutterstock)

Dell Technologies beat analysts’ earnings expectations in its fourth-quarter results, driven by demand for AI optimization in its server business that sent the stock surging almost 25% Friday morning.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia stock nosedives, Bitcoin bleeds, and the Trump bump is over: Markets news roundup
Walmart and Warren Buffett on tariffs, a Target boycott, Starbucks layoffs: Business news roundup
The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nvidia stock nosedives, Bitcoin bleeds, and the Trump bump is over: Markets news roundup
Walmart and Warren Buffett on tariffs, a Target boycott, Starbucks layoffs: Business news roundup
The 10 cities in America with the highest risk of drunk driving fatalities
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) reported fourth quarter revenue of $9.3 billion, up 10% sequentially, but down 6% percent year-over-year. A majority of the revenue was made up of servers and networking revenue, which was “driven primarily by AI-optimized servers.”

Advertisement

Related Content

3 stocks feeling the Nvidia bump
Nvidia asked Supermicro and Dell how its advanced AI chips ended up in China

Related Content

3 stocks feeling the Nvidia bump
Nvidia asked Supermicro and Dell how its advanced AI chips ended up in China

“Our strong AI-optimized server momentum continues, with orders increasing nearly 40% sequentially and backlog nearly doubling, exiting our fiscal year at $2.9 billion,” Jeff Clarke, Dell’s vice chairman and COO, said in the company’s earnings report.

Advertisement

Clarke said Dell is only at the start of its venture into AI, and believes it’s “uniquely positioned with our broad portfolio to help customers build GenAI solutions that meet performance, cost and security requirements.”

Advertisement

Dell said it is expanding its AI portfolio offerings to customers, including new enterprise data storage with Nvidia’s AI infrastructure, and “the broadest portfolio of commercial AI laptops and mobile workstations” with built-in AI abilities. Dell also said the company is expanding its Dell Generative AI Solutions portfolio to support more AI-powered servers.

Overall, Dell’s fourth quarter revenue was $22.3 billion, which was down 11% year-over-year. Dell’s revenue for the year was $88.4 billion, which was also down 14% compared to fiscal year 2023.

Advertisement

“We generated $8.7 billion in cash flow from operations this fiscal year, returning $7 billion to shareholders since Q1 FY23,” said Yvonne McGill, Dell’s CFO. “We’re optimistic about FY25 and are increasing our annual dividend by 20% — a testament to our confidence in the business and ability to generate strong cash flow.”