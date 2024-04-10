Airlines

Delta Air Lines posts record revenues because Boeing's delays aren't hurting business travel

The carrier, which mostly uses Airbus planes, said corporate flying was up 14% from last year

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Delta Air Lines plane and a golf course
A Delta Air Lines plane and a golf course
Photo: Orlando Ramirez (Getty Images)

Delta Air Lines earnings were great last quarter. The airline beat Wall Street expectations for earnings and revenues, with the former coming in at $37 million, the latter landing at a record $13.7 billion.

Suggested Reading

The wine industry is getting crushed like grapes, thanks to tariff uncertainty
Nvidia has lost $250 billion worth of market cap in almost an instant
A rival to Elon Musk's Neuralink scored a big win
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The wine industry is getting crushed like grapes, thanks to tariff uncertainty
Nvidia has lost $250 billion worth of market cap in almost an instant
A rival to Elon Musk's Neuralink scored a big win
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A big part of that was business travel, which is coming back in a big way. Airlines make a lot of their money from corporate road warriors, who are more likely to splurge on premium features while they’re in the air.

Advertisement

Related Content

Boeing delivered its fewest planes in two years
Boeing stock is on a historic losing streak

Related Content

Boeing delivered its fewest planes in two years
Boeing stock is on a historic losing streak

“Managed corporate sales grew 14 percent year-over-year, led by the return of large corporate accounts, particularly in the Technology, Consumer Services and Financial Services sectors,” the company said in the release announcing the results. “Recent corporate survey results indicate that 90 percent of companies expect their travel volumes to increase or stay the same in the June quarter and beyond.”

Advertisement

Though lots of airlines have been complaining about the effect of Boeing’s 737 Max delays on their business, Delta doesn’t have any of the planes in its fleet and isn’t expecting to delivery of any until 2025 at the earliest according to its latest annual report.

Advertisement

Plus, it expects that “robust demand” from other kinds of flyers will drive another record next quarter.

Delta stock was up 2% in Wednesday morning trading.

More airlines news

2 more Boeing planes are under FAA scrutiny after a whistleblower’s claims

Spirit Airlines is furloughing pilots and delaying Airbus plane deliveries as cash runs low

Advertisement

A Southwest Airlines plane was grounded with an engine fire — and yes, it was a Boeing jet

Boeing is paying Alaska Airlines $160 million for the 737 Max door plug blowout

A timeline of United Airlines’ very bumpy March — mostly involving Boeing planes