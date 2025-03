United Airlines had a very hard much. Its planes kept having safety incidents. There were 16 in the U.S., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. For the most part, nobody was injured. But it can’t feel great to have to reassure your customers that flying on your planes is perfectly safe. Plus, the company recently told employees that the FAA will be ramping up scrutiny of the carrier.

Advertisement

Here’s a timeline of United’s safety incidents in March.