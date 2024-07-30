Airlines

Delta is bringing out the big guns to sue CrowdStrike

CNBC reports that the carrier has hired David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner

Melvin Backman
Delta passengers waiting for their flights
Delta passengers waiting for their flights
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Delta Air Lines appears to be exceedingly unhappy with the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. CNBC reports that the carrier has hired David Boies, chairman of the high-powered law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, in advance of potential legal action related to a widespread computer outage linked to a faulty software update.

Suggested Reading

Expected new tariffs will mean rising costs for everyday items
Gold prices reach new heights amid economic uncertainties
Walgreens suspends its dividend, and the stock falls
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Delta declined to comment to Quartz on the development.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Citigroup had slashed its third-quarter forecast for the airline with expectations that the outage’s effects would cost Delta as much as $500 million between rebooked travel and covering passengers’ expenses, among other costs. Plus, the firm Melius Research suspected a Department of Transportation fine could be forthcoming. (The agency confirmed that it was investigating Delta’s breakdown in service.)

Related Content

Delta spent $500 million dealing with the CrowdStrike outage
CrowdStrike says Delta's CrowdStrike meltdown is kinda Delta's fault, too

Though many airports and airlines had to deal with cancellations and delays related the CrowdStrike outage, Delta’s woes were especially bad. It was cancelling hundreds of flights days after the initial disruption, when many other companies were getting back to business-as-usual.

Plus, a group of the company’s flight attendants pursuing a union criticized CEO Ed Bastian for traveling to Paris for the Olympics despite many of them still trying to figure out how they’d be getting home during the fracas, though the company said the trip was pre-planned.