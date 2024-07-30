Delta is bringing out the big guns to sue CrowdStrike

In This Story DAL CRWD C

Delta Air Lines appears to be exceedingly unhappy with the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. CNBC reports that the carrier has hired David Boies, chairman of the high-powered law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, in advance of potential legal action related to a widespread computer outage linked to a faulty software update.

Delta declined to comment to Quartz on the development.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Citigroup had slashed its third-quarter forecast for the airline with expectations that the outage’s effects would cost Delta as much as $500 million between rebooked travel and covering passengers’ expenses, among other costs. Plus, the firm Melius Research suspected a Department of Transportation fine could be forthcoming. (The agency confirmed that it was investigating Delta’s breakdown in service.)

Though many airports and airlines had to deal with cancellations and delays related the CrowdStrike outage, Delta’s woes were especially bad. It was cancelling hundreds of flights days after the initial disruption, when many other companies were getting back to business-as-usual.

Plus, a group of the company’s flight attendants pursuing a union criticized CEO Ed Bastian for traveling to Paris for the Olympics despite many of them still trying to figure out how they’d be getting home during the fracas, though the company said the trip was pre-planned.