2 Delta Air Lines planes collided on a runway

In This Story DAL +5.33%

Two Delta Air Lines planes crashed on Tuesday as they were readying for takeoff at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. No injuries were reported.



DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

Delta said in a statement that the wingtip of an Airbus (EADSY+4.25% ) 350 “came into contact” with a CRJ 900 regional jet. Delta said the 221 passengers on the Airbus flight and the 56 people on the regional flight were brought back to the terminal and will have their flights rebooked. The incident occurred at 10:07 a.m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The regional flight was being operated by Endeavor (DAL+5.33% ), which is owned by Delta.

Advertisement

The Airbus 350 was headed to Tokyo, Japan and the CRJ 900 was scheduled to fly to Lafayette, Lousiana.

“Operations are continuing as normal at the Atlanta airport,” Delta said.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Advertisement

It is unclear what caused the two planes to collide. The FAA is still short nearly 3,000 air traffic controllers, which was sparked worries after a series of close calls between two planes.