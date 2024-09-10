Airlines

2 Delta Air Lines planes collided on a runway

The incident happened in Atlanta, where an Airbus plane hit a regional jet

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled 2 Delta Air Lines planes collided on a runway
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Two Delta Air Lines planes crashed on Tuesday as they were readying for takeoff at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. No injuries were reported.

Delta said in a statement that the wingtip of an Airbus (EADSY+4.25%) 350 “came into contact” with a CRJ 900 regional jet. Delta said the 221 passengers on the Airbus flight and the 56 people on the regional flight were brought back to the terminal and will have their flights rebooked. The incident occurred at 10:07 a.m.

The regional flight was being operated by Endeavor (DAL+5.33%), which is owned by Delta.

The Airbus 350 was headed to Tokyo, Japan and the CRJ 900 was scheduled to fly to Lafayette, Lousiana.

“Operations are continuing as normal at the Atlanta airport,” Delta said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

It is unclear what caused the two planes to collide. The FAA is still short nearly 3,000 air traffic controllers, which was sparked worries after a series of close calls between two planes.