12 dependable cars that will make it to 200,000 miles, according to Consumer Reports

Money & Markets

12 dependable cars that will make it to 200,000 miles, according to Consumer Reports

If you're looking to buy a car that you can have for a long time, check out the ones on this list

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled 12 dependable cars that will make it to 200,000 miles, according to Consumer Reports
Photo: Toyota

People say cars aren’t built to last anymore, but that often depends on the brand and model.

Consumer Reports set out to find 12 cars with the best chances of running past 200,000 miles. It looked at safe, reliable options that scored well on their road tests, and were relatively trouble-free, meaning they didn’t need a huge amount of maintenance beyond the standard tune-ups.

“There is a clear theme on this list: Honda and Toyota models have fewer problems and go the distance more often than vehicles from other brands,” Consumer Reports said.

Continue reading to see which ones made the list. (On this list, the 12th is the least trouble free among the dozen options and the first is the most trouble free.)

#12: Toyota Tundra

Photo: Toyota
#11: Toyota Sienna

Photo: Toyota
#10: Toyota RAV4

Photo: Toyota
#9: TIE — Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet
#9: TIE — GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC
#8: Ford F-150

Photo: Ford (Getty Images)
#7: Toyota Tacoma

Photo: Toyota
#6: Toyota Highlander

Photo: Toyota
#5: Toyota Corolla

Photo: Toyota
#4: Toyota Prius

Photo: Toyota
#3: Honda Accord

Photo: Honda
#2: Honda CR-V

Photo: Honda
#1: Toyota Camry

Photo: Toyota
