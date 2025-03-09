12 dependable cars that will make it to 200,000 miles, according to Consumer Reports

People say cars aren’t built to last anymore, but that often depends on the brand and model.

Consumer Reports set out to find 12 cars with the best chances of running past 200,000 miles. It looked at safe, reliable options that scored well on their road tests, and were relatively trouble-free, meaning they didn’t need a huge amount of maintenance beyond the standard tune-ups.

“There is a clear theme on this list: Honda and Toyota models have fewer problems and go the distance more often than vehicles from other brands,” Consumer Reports said.

Continue reading to see which ones made the list. (On this list, the 12th is the least trouble free among the dozen options and the first is the most trouble free.)