Designer Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $37.2 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $792.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $794.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBI