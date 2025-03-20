Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) reports earnings

In This Story DXLG -8.17%

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG-8.17% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing a decrease in sales to $467.0 million from $521.8 million in the previous year. The decrease is attributed to a reduction in consumer demand within the men's apparel sector.

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise

Gross margin for the year was 46.5%, down from 48.4% in the prior year, primarily due to increased occupancy costs and a shift in product mix.

Advertisement

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to 42.5% of sales from 37.7% in the previous year, with the increase attributed to higher marketing and healthcare costs.

Advertisement

Net income for the year was $3.1 million, down from $27.9 million in the previous year. The decrease is attributed to lower sales and increased costs.

Advertisement

Cash flow from operating activities was $29.6 million, while cash used for capital expenditures was $27.7 million, resulting in free cash flow of $1.9 million.

The company repurchased approximately 4.9 million shares of its common stock during the year, at a total cost of $13.7 million.

Advertisement

Destination XL Group Inc. continues to focus on its long-term strategic growth initiatives, including new store openings and enhancements to its e-commerce platform, despite current market challenges.

The company identified a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting due to a lack of resources with SEC financial reporting experience.

Advertisement

The filing also details various financial agreements, including a credit facility with Citizens Bank, N.A., which provides for a $125.0 million secured, asset-based credit facility.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Destination XL Group Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 20, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.