DHL won't deliver some packages to the U.S. because of tariffs

DHL is suspending high-value shipments to the U.S. beginning Monday due to new restrictions on imports, according to The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Customs regulations now require goods above $800 in value to undergo more rigorous customs processing, which took effect April 5, DHL said. The previous threshold was $2,500.

DHL, which is a division of Germany-based Deutsche Post, said in a statement reported by The Journal that a “surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock” may cause delays of multiple days. To manage them, the company said that until further notice it “will temporarily suspend [business-to-consumer] shipments to private individuals in the U.S. where the declared value exceeds $800.”

The move does not affect business-to-business shipments, but those goods could face delays, DHL said. Shipments to either businesses or consumers valued at less than $800 will not be affected.

The decision is the latest disruption caused by the U.S.’s new trade policies under President Donald Trump. Last week, Hong Kong’s postal service announced it was suspending shipments to the U.S. “The U.S. is unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively,” Hongkong Post said Wednesday. “Hongkong Post will definitely not collect any so-called tariffs on behalf of the U.S. and will suspend the acceptance of postal items containing goods destined to the U.S.”

Trump announced tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese imports earlier this month. In response, China installed 125% tariffs on U.S. goods. Imports from all countries have been hit with a minimum base tariff of 10%, with many extending much higher.

Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said tariffs are highly likely to fuel further inflation.

“The level of the tariff increases announced so far is significantly larger than anticipated,” he said. “The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth.”