Disney is pulling back on trigger warnings for old movies

Disney (DIS+0.26% ) is overhauling how it warns users on its streaming platform of older films that contain racial stereotypes.

Starting in 2020, Disney+ would autoplay disclaimers before movies such as Dumbo, Peter Pan, The Aristocats, warning of “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures” and that “these stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.”

Disney has now decided to do away with these warnings. Instead, the company will now include a text disclaimer in the details section of the films that says these movies “may contain stereotypes or negative depictions,” according to a note sent to employees on Wednesday, Axios reported.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Quartz.

The move is part of a broader effort at the House of Mouse to change its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, amid the Trump Administration’s targeting of DEI programs in the government.

In addition to the adjusted content warnings, Disney is replacing its “Diversity & Inclusion” performance factor when evaluating executive compensation. The new “Talent Strategy” factor will instead absorb some criteria from the previous factor but focus more on values that drive business.

Disney is not alone in unwinding its DEI efforts; several companies have announced changes to their diversity programs in the wake of the President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Facebook-parent Meta (META-0.49% ), Google, and Walmart have all said they are scaling back their DEI programs.

“We’re in the middle of a pretty rapidly changing policy and regulatory landscape that views any policy that might advantage any one group of people over another as something that is unlawful,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg told employees in a meeting last month. “Because of that, we and every other institution out there are going to need to adjust.”

Conversely, some companies have said they will be sticking with their DEI programs including Costco and McDonalds.