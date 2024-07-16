Business News

Disney’s new streaming plan sounds a lot like regular TV

Disney is also eyeing features that would make Disney+ look more like Netflix

By
Bruce Gil
Disney has over 230 million subscribers across its streaming services.
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
Disney is working on updating its streaming platform Disney + with a slate of new features, including live channels and algorithms, that’ll make it look like a mashup of regular TV and Netflix.

The features are part of of Disney’s efforts to make the streaming platform profitable by the end of its fiscal year in September. A central key to that goal is increasing “hours per subscriber,” a metric that measures user engagement.

Disney hopes by increasing engagement it can reduce churn and boost ad-generated revenue, current and former employees told the Wall Street Journal.

In March, Disney chief executive Bob Iger admitted that nearly five years after its debut, the company’s streaming platform is still lagging behind the industry’s “gold standard” Netflix. Netflix is one of the few streaming platforms that is turning a profit.

In response, the company is reportedly developing live channels for viewers who have a hard time deciding what to watch. Channel ideas include one that streams movie franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order or channels that play episodes of popular series like “The Simpsons.” The channels could potentially be sponsored or run ads.

In recent months, Disney has also focused on transforming Disney+ into a more Netflix-like experience, the Wall Street Journal report.

Disney plans to move away from human-curated recommendations to relying more on a personalized recommendation algorithm that uses user data to suggest new shows and movies to viewers. The media giant also plans to introduce customized promotional art for new shows that are tailored to a subscriber’s tastes, something Netflix is already famous for.

Disney also plans to send reminder emails to users who haven’t finished a series.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the new features could roll out within the next six months.