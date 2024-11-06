The Dow soars, Tesla and Trump Media gain, and what Trump's win means: Election news roundup

Markets and Bitcoin are soaring. So are some specific stocks that are very much tied to President-elect Donald Trump. And a trade war looms.
Catch up on our coverage of Trump’s election win and what it means for stocks, the economy, trade, and more.
With former President Donald Trump’s election victory, the United States is preparing for a new administration and a new approach to the world.
Markets soared Wednesday morning after Donald Trump won the White House for a second term. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,300 points at market open, the S&P 500 index rose 1.92%, and Nasdaq futures climbed 1.80% as markets began reacting to the election results. Bitcoin hit a new all-time high Tuesday night when it started to look like the election was heading Trump’s way.
Former and now President-elect Donald Trump has once again won the White House, becoming the first person since Grover Cleveland to win two non-consecutive presidential terms.
Tesla (TSLA) stock has been skyrocketing since former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to become the next president of the United States.
Trump Media and Technology Group stock rose 24% at market open Wednesday after Republican nominee — and the company’s co-founder — Donald Trump won a second presidency.
Donald Trump has defeated Kamala Harris to be elected the 47th president of the United States and is set to return to the Oval Office four years after he was voted out.
Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election — and his threat to impose tariffs on all imports to the United States — highlights an important problem for the global economy.