Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Business News

The Dow soars, Tesla and Trump Media gain, and what Trump's win means: Election news roundup

Plus, business leaders react, and Wells Fargo sees a "regulatory game changer" for banks

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled The Dow soars, Tesla and Trump Media gain, and what Trump&#39;s win means: Election news roundup
Graphic: Images: Win McNamee, Spencer Platt, Chip Somodevilla, Spencer Platt




Markets and Bitcoin are soaring. So are some specific stocks that are very much tied to President-elect Donald Trump. And a trade war looms.

Catch up on our coverage of Trump’s election win and what it means for stocks, the economy, trade, and more.

What Donald Trump’s election win means for stocks, the economy, and trade

President-Elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

With former President Donald Trump’s election victory, the United States is preparing for a new administration and a new approach to the world.

The Dow soars 1,300 points after Donald Trump wins the election

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 5.
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Markets soared Wednesday morning after Donald Trump won the White House for a second term. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,300 points at market open, the S&P 500 index rose 1.92%, and Nasdaq futures climbed 1.80% as markets began reacting to the election results. Bitcoin hit a new all-time high Tuesday night when it started to look like the election was heading Trump’s way.

From Mark Cuban to the Winklevoss twins, how business leaders are reacting to Donald Trump’s win

Image for article titled The Dow soars, Tesla and Trump Media gain, and what Trump&#39;s win means: Election news roundup
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Former and now President-elect Donald Trump has once again won the White House, becoming the first person since Grover Cleveland to win two non-consecutive presidential terms.

Donald Trump’s election win is a ‘regulatory game changer’ for banks, Wells Fargo says

Two people walk past a Citibank logo on a building window
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

A second Donald Trump presidency could be a boon for big banks, according to Wells Fargo (WFC) analyst Mike Mayo.

Tesla stock is soaring as Elon Musk looks to benefit from Donald Trump’s victory

Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump at a rally last month. With his election win, Trump will be the second person in U.S. history to win non-consecutive terms as president.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) stock has been skyrocketing since former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to become the next president of the United States.

Trump Media stock surges a whopping 37% on Donald Trump’s election victory

Image for article titled The Dow soars, Tesla and Trump Media gain, and what Trump&#39;s win means: Election news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Trump Media and Technology Group stock rose 24% at market open Wednesday after Republican nominee — and the company’s co-founder — Donald Trump won a second presidency.

Donald Trump wins the presidency, putting tax cuts and tariffs on the horizon

Donald Trump is only the second president in American history to have ever won non-consecutive terms.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Donald Trump has defeated Kamala Harris to be elected the 47th president of the United States and is set to return to the Oval Office four years after he was voted out.

How Donald Trump could transform the global economy

How Donald Trump could transform the global economy

Image for article titled The Dow soars, Tesla and Trump Media gain, and what Trump&#39;s win means: Election news roundup
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election — and his threat to impose tariffs on all imports to the United States — highlights an important problem for the global economy.

