DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 18, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
DocuSign Inc. (DOCU+1.71%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements showing total revenue of $2,976,739,000, an 8% increase from the previous year. Subscription revenue accounted for 97% of total revenue.

Cost of subscription revenue increased by 16% to $532,445,000, primarily driven by higher costs to support the growing customer base.

Operating expenses totaled $2,155,152,000, with sales and marketing expenses slightly decreasing by 1% to $1,160,993,000.

Research and development expenses rose by 9% to $588,455,000, reflecting investments in workforce and product innovation.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 10% to $375,983,000, largely due to lower professional fees and stock-based compensation.

Net income was $1,067,885,000, primarily due to a release of valuation allowance related to U.S. deferred tax assets.

Cash provided by operating activities was $1,017,272,000, while cash used in investing activities was $312,876,000, primarily due to the acquisition of Lexion.

The company repurchased 11.0 million shares of common stock for $685,000,000 through its stock repurchase program.

DocuSign continues to focus on expanding its international revenue, which represented 28% of total revenue for the fiscal year.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the DocuSign Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 18, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.