Some crypto dudes raised $650,000 to put a weird puppy meme on the Las Vegas Sphere

There will come a time when a giant meme of a Shiba Inu puppy with a hat will take over the Las Vegas Sphere. All it took was hundreds of thousands of dollars and a hoard of fans.

Last Saturday, crypto stans launched a $650,000 campaign to put the beloved mascot of the Solana-based memecoin DogWifHat (WIF) on the Sphere — the largest spherical structure on Earth that just so happens to also be a giant LED screen. They reached their goal in a matter of days and by Thursday had surpassed it, with their “Wif on Sphere” campaign registering $705,000 as of publication of this article.

Organizers claim that $650,000 will buy them a week of space on the Sphere, which is said to provide out-of-this-world experiences for concerts and movies. At first glance, their calculations appear to be correct.

A leaked pitch deck for the Sphere from last October put the price for a “full week flight” at $650,000. The package purportedly includes 276 feature appearances and more than 414 minutes of airtime. It also is said to include a “4-hour, 50% SOV [Share of Voice] takeover on one chosen date.”

When reached by Gizmodo on Thursday, Sphere declined to comment on pricing or on when the DogWifHat might take over their giant orb.

It was not immediately clear why DogWifHat fans suddenly decided that they wanted to stick their coin’s meme on the Sphere now. Some speculate that people are riding the recent crypto bull run, which saw Bitcoin reach a new all-time high of $70,000 last week before plummeting.

DogWifHat is currently the fourth most-popular memecoin by market capitalization behind Pepe, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin. The memecoin’s website has a 90’s-style vibe complete with an infinitely scrolling banner with the text: “I mean bro, it’s literally a dog wif a hat.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.