Trump says he's 'disappointed' in Elon Musk as their feud explodes in public view

President Donald Trump on Thursday fired back at Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s nonstop attacks against Republicans’ sweeping domestic policy bill, as a once-sturdy alliance collapsed in front of the cameras and social media.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I was surprised.”

“I’d rather he criticize me than the bill,” Trump said, adding “I’m very disappointed in Elon.”

In his remarks, the president suggested Musk was pummeling the GOP legislation out of self-interest, since it would eliminate federal tax incentives for electric vehicles that aided Tesla.

“He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it,” Trump said. “All of a sudden, he had a problem. And he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate.”

Musk — who once called himself Trump’s “first buddy” at the start of his second term — fired back within minutes on X, and their political breakup unfolded in real-time over social media. It was similar to how Trump has wielded his social media megaphone to lambast both political rivals and some former advisors.

“Whatever,” Musk said in an X post. “Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.”

He added: “Slim and beautiful is the way.”

The feud between Trump and Musk, the world’s richest man, might not abate soon. The pair have large digital megaphones and a strong willingness to hurl attacks on their opponents.

Musk was handed unlimited authority to spearhead a cost-cutting campaign under the Department of Government Efficiency to slash the federal government. The Tesla chief executive exited his special advisory role last week with a golden key from Trump and a warm sendoff from the Oval Office.

But those well-wishes appear to be in the rearview mirror. The Tesla CEO has lobbed non-stop attacks on the GOP legislation since Tuesday, and waged a one-man campaign on X criticizing it as a costly boondoggle that will further swell the national debt.

On Wednesday, Musk questioned Trump’s political skills and attempted to take credit for the president’s re-election. The Tesla chief executive poured $288 million to support Trump and GOP candidates in the 2024 election, per The Washington Post.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk said.

“Such ingratitude,” Musk wrote in a follow-up post.

