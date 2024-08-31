Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Trump says Elon Musk is too busy for the White House, and the highest-paid CEOs: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Trump says Elon Musk is too busy for the White House, and the highest-paid CEOs: Leadership news roundup

Plus, almost half of workers want to find a new job in the next year

Image for article titled Trump says Elon Musk is too busy for the White House, and the highest-paid CEOs: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), NFT INT LLC, Image: dowell (Getty Images), Bet_Noire (Getty Images)
Trump says Elon Musk is way too busy for a White House cabinet gig — but could consult on AI

Elon Musk leads several companies, including electric vehicle maker Tesla and artificial intelligence startup xAI.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

As much as former President Donald Trump would like Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to join his potential cabinet, he’s probably just too busy.

‘Crypto President’ Donald Trump just launched another collection of NFTs

Former President Donald.Trump’s latest collection of non-fungible tokens.
Photo: NFT INT LLC

Former President Donald Trump has held up one of his latest promises to the American public: He’s released his fourth — so far — line of NFTs. The twist? This time things can get physical.

Almost half of workers want to find a new job in the next year

Image for article titled Trump says Elon Musk is too busy for the White House, and the highest-paid CEOs: Leadership news roundup
Image: dowell (Getty Images)

Almost half of all American workers plan on finding a new job in the next 12 months, a statistic that shoots up to two-thirds for Generation Z.

A new report by Bankrate says that 48% of workers want to start a job search soon if they haven’t already been looking. That number is down from 56% in March 2023.

The 10 highest-paid CEOs, from Broadcom to Blackstone

S&amp;P 500 chief executives made about $17.7 million on average in 2023, according to the AFL-CIO.
Image: Bet_Noire (Getty Images)

Many of the head honchos at America’s corporate empires are earning more than ever, according to the AFL-CIO’s Paywatch report.

S&P 500 CEOs made about $17.7 million on average in 2023, or more than 268 times the median worker’s income at those companies, according to the AFL-CIO, which reviewed compensation data for executives at 3,000 companies, including those in the S&P 500.

