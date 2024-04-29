Donald Trump wanted to hold a fundraiser at the Miami Grand Prix — but quickly got shot down

Miami Grand Prix officials were none too pleased when they found out Donald Trump was attempting to use a suite at the Formula 1 race for a high-dollar fundraiser for his presidential campaign. They actually sent a cease and desist letter on April 26 to the former president’s allies.

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

Steven Witkoff, a longtime friend of Trump who actually testified on his behalf in a New York lawsuit, was sent to the letter from Miami GP officials, according to the Washington Post. Here’s what the letter said in regards to the May 5 race fundraiser, set up by the Shell Bay golf club in Hollywood, Florida:



“It has come to our attention that you may be using your Paddock Club Rooftop Suite for a political purpose, namely raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix suite license agreement,” read the letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post. “If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time, and we will refund you in full.” [...] The terms of the suite state it cannot be used for “advertising, promotional or commercial purposes (including without limitation, prizes, competitions, contests, or sweepstakes) without the prior written consent of Promoter and the F1 entities …”

Advertisement

In a recent Shell Bay Club – owned by Witkoff – newsletter, members received an invitation to the Miami Grand Prix that advertised a helicopter trip and other perks. It did not outright mention Trump, however, The Post reports that two people who called the club about the event were told it was indeed a fundraiser for Trump, and it would cost $250,000 a ticket. Gadzooks.

Advertisement

Adding further fuel to the “this is for Trump” fire, the Secret Service reached out to race officials to coordinate Trump’s attendance at the race, according to folks who spoke with Newsweek. Despite the fact he can’t fundraise at the Grand Prix, he’s still expected to be in attendance. From Newsweek:

Adding to the political celebrity aura, Donald Trump himself is expected to attend the Miami Grand Prix. This visit is under special arrangements with the involvement of the Secret Service, indicative of the high security that accompanies a former president. Notably, Trump’s appearance continues a somewhat recent tradition of presidential figures appearing at major American motorsport events. For instance, Trump attended the Daytona 500 in 2020, and other notable figures like former President Bill Clinton and Former First Lady Michelle Obama have attended F1 races.

Advertisement

Reporters at the Post reached out to Witkoff – who has donated over $2 million to Trump’s political action committees – on April 26 and he said, “This is something fate, for sure,” but he didn’t comment any further than that. What a dude.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.