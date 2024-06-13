Donald Trump is meeting today with JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Apple's Tim Cook, and other top CEOs

Former President Donald Trump is heading to Washington for the day to hold a fireside chat with the chief executives of some of the largest U.S. companies.



Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the event, reports that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, and Apple chief Tim Cook will be in attendance at the quarterly CEO meeting hosted by Business Roundtable on Thursday.

Citi confirmed to Quartz that Fraser will be in attendance, but declined to comment on the details of the discussion. Bank of America also confirmed Moynihan’s attendance.

Others that are expected to attend reportedly include Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf, Nasdaq’s Adena Friedman, and Steve Squeri of American Express.

The event also comes just two weeks after Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records surrounding reimbursements for a “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The charges made Trump the first former president to also be a convicted felon.

As the highly publicized trial came to a close, the Trump campaign kicked its fundraising efforts into high gear. Last week, the campaign revealed that it raised $141 million in funding last month alone, with nearly $35 million of that coming in the hours following Trump’s guilty verdict. Billionaire GOP donors that have already backed Trump this time around include magnate Miriam Adelson and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, Bloomberg reported.

Business Roundtable, a nonprofit lobbying group that promotes business-friendly government policy, is comprised of more than 200 CEOs across industries. These executives represent companies that make up almost a quarter of U.S. GDP, according to the group.

Roughly 100 CEOs are expected to attend Thursday’s event, Bloomberg reported. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow will host talks with Trump.

President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, was also invited to the event, but is in Italy meeting with Group of 7 leaders.

Despite the group’s seeming embrace of Trump, Business Roundtable hasn’t shied away from criticizing the former president. Following the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riots, the group released a statement condemning attempts to overturn the 2020 election and calling on Trump to facilitate the peaceful transition of power.

During his D.C. visit, Trump, is also slated to meet with lawmakers from his party.