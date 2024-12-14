Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Trump's $1 billion promise, RFK Jr. on Ozempic, and Microsoft rejects Bitcoin: Business news roundup

Business News

Trump's $1 billion promise, RFK Jr. on Ozempic, and Microsoft rejects Bitcoin: Business news roundup

Plus, the minimum wage will increase in 21 states next year

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s $1 billion promise, RFK Jr. on Ozempic, and Microsoft rejects Bitcoin: Business news roundup
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Nathan Laine/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Google Quantum AI, Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Image: David Dee Delgado / Contributor (Getty Images), Bloomberg (Getty Images), Steven Ferdman / Contributor (Getty Images), Illustration: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
'Get ready to rock': Trump promises to expedite permits for anyone investing $1 billion in the U.S.

‘Get ready to rock’: Trump promises to expedite permits for anyone investing $1 billion in the U.S.

President-elect Donald Trump points while standing in front of a row of American flags
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump's latest pitch to major corporations and wealthy business leaders: Invest $1 billion in the U.S. and he'll drastically slash any red tape slowing them down.

RFK Jr. says Ozempic and other weight-loss meds can't replace a healthy lifestyle

RFK Jr. says Ozempic and other weight-loss meds can’t replace a healthy lifestyle

US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. departs the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 12, 2024 in New York City. US President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.
US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. departs the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 12, 2024 in New York City. US President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.
Image: David Dee Delgado / Contributor (Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has shed more light on his views on popular weight-loss treatments.

The minimum wage will increase in 21 states next year. Here's what to know

The minimum wage will increase in 21 states next year. Here’s what to know

A “Consultation” sign at the pharmacy window inside a Walgreens in Los Angeles, California.
A “Consultation” sign at the pharmacy window inside a Walgreens in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

On Jan. 1, 2025, millions of workers across the U.S. will see their paychecks grow as the minimum wage rises in 21 states.

According to the National Employment Law Project (NELP), a nonprofit advocacy group, these changes, driven by cost-of-living adjustments, reflect a growing effort to ensure wages keep pace with inflation.  

A leaked video of UnitedHealth CEO defending denial practices sparks more online backlash

A leaked video of UnitedHealth CEO defending denial practices sparks more online backlash

UnitedHealth Group CEO, Andrew Witty attends The Future of Everything presented by the Wall Street Journal at Spring Studios on May 19, 2022 in New York City.
UnitedHealth Group CEO, Andrew Witty attends The Future of Everything presented by the Wall Street Journal at Spring Studios on May 19, 2022 in New York City.
Image: Steven Ferdman / Contributor (Getty Images)

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) CEO Andrew Witty defended the company's claim denial practices in a leaked video recorded after the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance subsidiary. The video has sparked another round of online backlash against the company regarding how it evaluates medical claims.

Microsoft shareholders vote against Bitcoin investment

Microsoft shareholders vote against Bitcoin investment

gold coins with the bitcoin symbol against a black backdrop
Illustration of commemorative Bitcoin coins.
Illustration: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) shareholders voted against adding Bitcoin to the company's balance sheet on Tuesday.

The decision follows the board's recommendation to vote against the proposal, citing Microsoft's existing strategy of evaluating a diverse range of investable assets, including Bitcoin, as part of its broader investment framework.

The FAA approved an Airbus plane capable of incredibly long flights

The FAA approved an Airbus plane capable of incredibly long flights

The Airbus A321XLR
The Airbus A321XLR
Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

American fans of long-distance airline travel may soon have a new option to look out for when booking their tickets.

The airline industry news site The Air Current reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has given its approval to the Airbus (AIR) A321XLR, a plane capable of some of the longest commercial trips in the world.  

Google says its new quantum chip is way faster than the world's most powerful supercomputer

Google says its new quantum chip is way faster than the world’s most powerful supercomputer

close up of the Willow chip that is silver with a darker grey square in the middle, the words Quantum AI and Willow are on the chip
Google Quantum AI Willow chip
Photo: Google Quantum AI

A new, state-of-the-art quantum chip from Google (GOOGL) has cracked the code on an almost three-decade-long problem, according to the company.

Google's latest quantum chip, Willow, has demonstrated "two major achievements" in quantum computing, including "exponentially" reducing the rate of errors when adding more qubits — a challenge that has existed for almost 30 years, Hartmut Neven, founder and lead of Google Quantum AI, said in a statement.

Elon Musk is so rich he makes Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg look poor

Elon Musk is so rich he makes Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg look poor

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Elon Musk was already the richest person on the planet. Now, thanks to Tesla, xAI, and SpaceX's surging valuations, he's worth more than $400 billion, according to Bloomberg News's calculations.

Why generative AI is in its 'Angry Birds' phase, according to DataStax CEO Chet Kapoor

Why generative AI is in its ‘Angry Birds’ phase, according to DataStax CEO Chet Kapoor

Why generative AI is in its 'Angry Birds' phase, according to DataStax CEO Chet Kapoor
Chet Kapoor compares today's generative AI landscape to the early days of the iPhone and Angry Birds

What Steve Jobs might have done with AI, according to his former intern

What Steve Jobs might have done with AI, according to his former intern

What Steve Jobs might have done with AI: Insights from his former intern Chet Kapoor
Chet Kapoor discusses his time at NeXT and how Jobs' vision would have shaped AI today

