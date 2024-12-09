Business News

A leaked video of UnitedHealth CEO defending denial practices sparks more online backlash

UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said the company guards against 'unnecessary care'

By
Bruce Gil
UnitedHealth Group CEO, Andrew Witty attends The Future of Everything presented by the Wall Street Journal at Spring Studios on May 19, 2022 in New York City.
Image: Steven Ferdman / Contributor (Getty Images)
UnitedHealth Group (UNH-0.15%) CEO Andrew Witty defended the company’s claim denial practices in a leaked video recorded after the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth’s insurance subsidiary. The video has sparked another round of online backlash against the company regarding how it evaluates medical claims.

“We make sure that care is safe, appropriate, and is delivered when people need it and we guard against the pressures that exist for unsafe or unnecessary care to be delivered in a way that makes the whole system too complex and ultimately unsustainable,” Witty told employees in a video leaked to journalist Ken Klippenstein.

The video was recorded just one day after Thompson was fatally shot in New York City on the morning of Dec.4.

Multiple outlets reported on Thursday that shell casings from the shooting had the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” written on them. The words appear to reference terms industry critics use to describe how insurers deny claims.

“The mission of this company is truly to make sure we help the system improve by helping the experience for individuals get better and better. There was no one who did more to try advance that mission than Brian Thompson,” Witty said in the video.

Following Thompson’s shooting, posts on social media have claimed that UnitedHealthcare’s claim-denial rate is the highest in the industry; however, the true extent of its denials remains unclear, especially when it comes to private plans.

Still, some recent reports show that denials for some patients have been on the rise.

In October, a report from the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations showed that the nation’s insurers have been using AI-powered tools to deny some claims from Medicare Advantage plan subscribers.

The report found that UnitedHealthcare’s denial rate for post-acute care — health care needed to transition people out of hospitals and back into their homes — for people with Medicare Advantage plans rose to 22.7% in 2022, from 10.9% in 2020.

In response to the leaked video, dozens of people have posted on social media criticizing Witty’s remarks and sharing their experiences with the company.