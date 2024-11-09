Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
What Trump's win means, stronger Ozempic, and cars to avoid: The week's most popular stories

Business News

What Trump's win means, stronger Ozempic, and cars to avoid: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Goldman Sachs says Trump's stock market victory rally might not last long

By Quartz Staff
Image for article titled What Trump&#39;s win means, stronger Ozempic, and cars to avoid: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Win McNamee, NurPhoto / Contributor, Krongkaew, Sean Gallup
2 / 18

What Donald Trump’s election win means for stocks, the economy, and trade

President-Elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
President-Elect Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

With former President Donald Trump’s election victory, the United States is preparing for a new administration and a new approach to the world.

3 / 18

A new stronger Ozempic is coming. Here’s what to know

An Ozempic needle injection pen is seen in this illustration photo in green lighting
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk (NVO) teased some new details about a potential Ozempic successor during a call with investors Tuesday.

4 / 18

Trump’s stock market victory rally might not last long, Goldman Sachs says. Here’s why

Image for article titled What Trump&#39;s win means, stronger Ozempic, and cars to avoid: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Illustration: Krongkaew (Getty Images)

The Dow closed 1,500 points higher on Wednesday, boosted by Donald Trump’s decisive election win and a possible Republican-controlled Congress, signaling strong market optimism.

5 / 18

6 popular cars you actually shouldn’t buy, according to Consumer Reports — and the 6 to buy instead

Image for article titled What Trump&#39;s win means, stronger Ozempic, and cars to avoid: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Car shopping means sorting through endless choices, reviews, and specs. But not all best-sellers earn their popularity – something Consumer Reports discovered in their latest testing of 2024 models.

6 / 18

Donald Trump’s election win is already helping the world’s richest get even richer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos added billions to their wealth after Former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos added billions to their wealth after Former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.
Photo: Brendan Smialowski, Mandel Ngan/AFP (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s election victory sent the stock market skyrocketing, with key indexes surging on Wednesday. As a result, some of the wealthiest people on Earth found themselves billions of dollars richer. 

7 / 18

From Jeff Bezos to Mark Cuban, how business leaders are reacting to Donald Trump’s win

Image for article titled What Trump&#39;s win means, stronger Ozempic, and cars to avoid: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Former and now President-elect Donald Trump has once again won the White House, becoming the first person since Grover Cleveland to win two non-consecutive presidential terms. 

8 / 18

A new weight loss pill outperformed Novo Nordisk’s version

Pills are displayed with open pill bottles on top of a white counter top in the kitchen.
Pills are displayed with open pill bottles on top of a white counter top in the kitchen.
Image: timnewman (Getty Images)

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) released new clinical trial data on Sunday for its experimental weight-loss drugs, which include a highly anticipated oral pill. 

9 / 18

A key Boeing supplier has ‘substantial doubt’ it can stay in business

A Spirit AeroSystems fuselage
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

A major Boeing (BA) supplier is worried it won’t be able to continue as a business for much longer. Fuselage builder Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) worries it won’t have enough cash to continue operations. 

10 / 18

Donald Trump’s election win is a ‘regulatory game changer’ for banks, Wells Fargo says

Two people walk past a Citibank logo on a building window
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

A second Donald Trump presidency could be a boon for big banks, according to Wells Fargo (WFC) analyst Mike Mayo. 

11 / 18

A new weight loss drug could beat Ozempic’s side effect problem

An Ozempic (semaglutide) injection pen is seen on a kitchen table in Riga, Latvia on 06 August, 2023.
An Ozempic (semaglutide) injection pen is seen on a kitchen table in Riga, Latvia on 06 August, 2023.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Denmark-based drug maker Zealand Pharma said Tuesday that its experimental weight-loss drug could help patients lose pounds with fewer side effects than current anti-obesity medications on the market. 

12 / 18

‘Sometimes you just want a brewed cup of coffee really quick,’ new Starbucks CEO says

A Starbucks at Miami International Airport.
A Starbucks at Miami International Airport.
Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

When Brian Niccol took over as CEO of Starbucks (SBUX) in September, he wasted no time in identifying one key problem: Getting coffee. 

13 / 18

Nvidia and Google stock rise while Meta and TSMC fall after Trump’s election win

Donald Trump walks with his fist in the air and his other hand holding Melania Trump's hand as they walk in front of people clapping
President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

A majority of Big Tech stocks were on the rise Wednesday after former President Donald Trump won his reelection bid against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. 

14 / 18

Bitcoin soars above $75,000 to hit a new record as crypto investors celebrate Donald Trump’s win

Image for article titled What Trump&#39;s win means, stronger Ozempic, and cars to avoid: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Jon Cherry (Getty Images)

Bitcoin surged to a new all-time high just above $75,000 late Tuesday night, a gain of more than 10% in 24 hours as former President Donald Trump closed in on his victory in the presidential election.

15 / 18

Super Micro Computer stock bleeds 24% after it can’t even say when it will post actual earnings

Image for article titled What Trump&#39;s win means, stronger Ozempic, and cars to avoid: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Illustration: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) shares plummeted more than 24% on Wednesday after the AI hardware company released a disappointing preliminary first-quarter report and failed to confirm a timeline for its actual first-quarter results. The San Jose-based company, which missed the deadline for filing its annual report, is also facing a potential Nasdaq delisting.

16 / 18

Tesla stock is soaring as Elon Musk looks to benefit from Donald Trump’s victory

Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump at a rally last month. With his election win, Trump will be the second person in U.S. history to win non-consecutive terms as president.
Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump at a rally last month. With his election win, Trump will be the second person in U.S. history to win non-consecutive terms as president.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) stock has been skyrocketing since former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to become the next president of the United States

17 / 18

The 5 best tires for your car right now, according to Consumer Reports

Image for article titled What Trump&#39;s win means, stronger Ozempic, and cars to avoid: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Pia Bayer/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Tires might all seem like the same, but there are important differences between brands, from the material they’re made of to their track and design. 

