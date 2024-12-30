Markets

The Dow sinks 400 points in the final days of 2024

The NYSE and Nasdaq will halt trading on Thursday, January 9, 2024, to observe a National Day of Mourning following the passing of former President Jimmy Carter

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled The Dow sinks 400 points in the final days of 2024
Photo: ANGELA WEISS (Getty Images)
NDAQ+2.60%AMZN+2.60%AAPL+0.87%TSLA+5.47%MSFT+0.70%

The Dow dropped over 400 points on Monday as lighter trading volumes were anticipated in the final days of 2024. The market experienced a wave of profit-taking, especially in the technology sector.

By the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 418 points, or 0.97%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NDAQ+2.60%) Composite fell 1% each, reflecting broad-based weakness across key indices.

Please note that the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will suspend trading on Thursday, January 9, in observance of a National Day of Mourning following the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. The 39th president of the United States, Carter, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of public service and humanitarian efforts. Additionally, the bond market will operate on a modified schedule, closing early at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Tech stocks are in the red

Technology stocks were firmly in the red, continuing the downward trend from Friday. Amazon (AMZN+2.60%) slid 2.2%, Apple (AAPL+0.87%) lost 1.7%, Tesla (TSLA+5.47%) dropped 2.8%, Microsoft (MSFT+0.70%) fell 1.6%, Alphabet (GOOGL+0.73%), the parent company of Google, declined 1.2%, and Meta Platforms (META+0.94%) shed 1.8%.

SMCI, Micron, and other AI stocks continue to decline

AI stocks such as Super Micro Computer (SMCI+1.58%), Palantir (PLTR+3.99%), Nvidia (NVDA+1.40%), and Micron Technology (MU+1.14%) fell sharply, dropping by 3.6%, 2.5%, 0.2%, and 3.5%, respectively.