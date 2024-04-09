The Dow drops 300 points as investors get jittery about inflation

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other major U.S. stock market indexes got cold feet Tuesday ahead of inflation data due on Wednesday. It’s expected that the Consumer Price Index will show that inflation increased to an annual rate of 3.4%, up from 3.2% in February. That’s making investors jittery, as they’ve been hoping that low unemployment and falling inflation would lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.
The Dow dropped more 300 points to 38,621 near midday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. And the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 4.39%, down from the previous day.
Moderna has more vaccines
Biotech company Moderna announced Wednesday that three experimental vaccines had shown positive clinical trial results.They are not related to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, and Moderna is moving the shots to the final stage of testing.
The news boosted Moderna stock, which has fallen in the post-pandemic era. Moderna stock jumped more than 8%, hovering around $113 per share in mid-morning trading.
AI stocks are down
AI stocks slumped on Tuesday. AI chipmaker Nvidia was down 3.6% to $839 per share, and Super Micro Computer stock shed 4.5% to $887.
The crypto market is slow
The crypto market was also sluggish on Tuesday as Bitcoin dipped 2%, trading around $68,000. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, was down 2.5% to $3,500.
Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano were also in the red, down more than 2%.
More markets and crypto news
Amazon stock was near a record high after AI bets and layoffs
Crypto exchange Binance is looking for a home because it has reached ‘regulatory maturity’
Bitcoin ETFs are soaring, but one is struggling. Blame high fees