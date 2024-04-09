The Dow drops 300 points as investors get jittery about inflation

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other major U.S. stock market indexes got cold feet Tuesday ahead of inflation data due on Wednesday. It’s expected that the Consumer Price Index will show that inflation increased to an annual rate of 3.4%, up from 3.2% in February. That’s making investors jittery, as they’ve been hoping that low unemployment and falling inflation would lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.



How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The Dow dropped more 300 points to 38,621 near midday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. And the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 4.39%, down from the previous day.



Advertisement

Moderna has more vaccines

Biotech company Moderna announced Wednesday that three experimental vaccines had shown positive clinical trial results.They are not related to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, and Moderna is moving the shots to the final stage of testing.

Advertisement

The news boosted Moderna stock, which has fallen in the post-pandemic era. Moderna stock jumped more than 8%, hovering around $113 per share in mid-morning trading.

AI stocks are down

AI stocks slumped on Tuesday. AI chipmaker Nvidia was down 3.6% to $839 per share, and Super Micro Computer stock shed 4.5% to $887.

Advertisement

The crypto market is slow

The crypto market was also sluggish on Tuesday as Bitcoin dipped 2%, trading around $68,000. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, was down 2.5% to $3,500.

Advertisement

Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano were also in the red, down more than 2%.

More markets and crypto news

Amazon stock was near a record high after AI bets and layoffs

Crypto exchange Binance is looking for a home because it has reached ‘regulatory maturity’

Advertisement

Bitcoin ETFs are soaring, but one is struggling. Blame high fees