The Dow jumps 175 points as the markets look to break a losing streak

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Johnson & Johnson all reported earnings before the bell, with United Airlines coming later

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Stocks started Tuesday on the way to recovery, rising at the open after a days-long losing streak. While Middle East tensions and inflationary pressures are rising, strong earnings reports are giving investors hope that the market is on the mend.

TikTok goes back online as Trump says he'll delay a U.S. ban
Davos 2025 starts today. Here's what we're watching at the World Economic Forum
Donald Trump is president again. Here's what to expect from his second term
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
The Dow Jones Industrial average quickly jumped 200 points, and was up 175 points, or about 0.5%, to 37,910 shortly after markets opened. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were flat.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher to 4.65% on Tuesday. The West Texas Intermediate futures contract traded around $84.90 a barrel as oil prices declined.

Several companies, including Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, Morgan Stanley, and UnitedHealth Group all released quarterly earnings before the bell. United Airlines will report earnings after markets close.

Read more: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reported earnings. Here are the highlights